Groups name Bello best Northern gov

The umbrella body of 19 northern Youth groups under the name Arewa

Youth coalition yesterday endorsed Niger state Governor, Abubakar

Bello Lolo as best performing Northern governor in 2018.

Comrade Muktar Muhammed who spoke on behalf of the groups disclosed

this to newsmen after the meeting of leaders of the group in Kaduna.

He explained that the governor was chosen by the group based on his

performance after an assessment carried out in the region since his

assumption in office.

“Our decision was not based on sentiment but on merit. The governor

has achieved a lot in terms of transforming the state in the area of

health, agriculture, job creation and human development. All these

stand him out among his counterparts,” he said.

On security, the group said the governor has done a lot as the state

did not witness any communal or religious crisis in the state.

The chairman urges Niger state citizens to rally behind their

performing governor to enable him continue in office come 2019.

