Groups name Bello best Northern gov

The umbrella body of 19 northern Youth groups under the name Arewa
Youth coalition yesterday endorsed Niger state Governor, Abubakar
Bello Lolo as best performing Northern governor in 2018.
Comrade Muktar Muhammed who spoke on behalf of the groups disclosed
this to newsmen after the meeting of leaders of the group in Kaduna.
He explained that the governor was chosen by the group based on his
performance after an assessment carried out in the region since his
assumption in office.
“Our decision was not based on sentiment but on merit. The governor
has achieved a lot in terms of transforming the state in the area of
health, agriculture, job creation and human development. All these
stand him out among his counterparts,” he said.
On security, the group said the governor has done a lot as the state
did not witness any communal or religious crisis in the state.
The chairman urges Niger state citizens to rally behind their
performing governor to enable him continue in office come 2019.
