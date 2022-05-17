Groups raise the alarm over plots to subvert APC primaries in Zamfara 

Ahead of party primaries preparatory to 2023 general elections, a group, APC Youth Solidarity Network (APCYSN) and the Guardian of Democracy and Development Initiative (GoDDI) have petitioned the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) over alleged plots by some forces in Zamfara to subvert the primary election of the ruling party in the state.

The groups in a joint petition submitted to the office of the Chairman, INEC and copied the National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress, National Security Adviser, Inspector General of Police, Director-General, Department of State Security Service as well as US, UK Embassies and the UN Resident Coordinator Nigeria, said except immediate action is taken many aspirants in Zamfara would be disenfranchised.

The petition signed by Mr. Danesi Momoh for APC Youth Solidarity Network and Mallam Suleiman Musa of the Guardian of Democracy and Development Initiative, respectively maintained that the groups have established beyond doubts that delegates to the party primaries have already been handpicked by those hell-bent on imposing candidates against the wishes of the people.

“We have uncovered grand plot by antidemocratic forces in Zamfara State to disenfranchise aspirants from participating in the All Progressives Congress (APC) scheduled party primaries in Zamfara State in clear contravention of the provision of Section 84 of the Nigerian Electoral Act 2022 on Nomination of Candidates by Parties.

“There are incontrovertible evidence that the provision of the Nigerian Electoral Act 2022, All Progressives Congress (APC) Constitution (March 2022 as amended) and the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria are being abuse in order to muscle out other aspirants to pave way for anointed candidates as if we are practicing monarchial system of government as opposed to democracy.

“We have established beyond reasonable doubts that delegates to party primaries have already been handpicked (selected) by those who are hell-bent on imposing candidates against the collective will of the Zamfara State Citizens in clear violations of extant laws and statues governing conducts of party primaries as enshrined in All Progressives Congress (APC) Constitution, Nigerian Electoral Act 2022 and the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

“Consequently, it goes without saying that Zamfara State All Progressives Congress (APC) has not learnt any lesson on the 2019 flawed All Progressives Congress (APC) Primaries that led to the disqualifications of all APC Candidates and their victory was truncated by the judgment of the Supreme Court that voided the primary election and the purported election was nullified. It is obvious that All Progressives Congress (APC) Zamfara State is on familiar journey to self-inflicted destruction.”

