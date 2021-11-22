Groups set to honour Delta perm sec on his 57th birthday

…Tips him for national recognition

As the permanent secretary, Delta state Permanent Secretary and Directorate of Protocol, Sir Edwin Egwonomu Ogidi-Gbagbaje, clocks 57 Tuesday, the Coalition of Civil Society Organisations (CCSO) and Competent Governance For Accountability And Civic Trust (CGACT) are set to honour him with certificate of credence.

The groups, in a statement at the weekend by its leaders, Ambassador Omoba Michael and Ambassador Godwin Oghenero Erheriene of CCSO and CGACT, respectively, described him as an “epitome of public servant/trust, and the face of accountability/transparency.”

They, therefore, appealed to President Muhammadu Buhari to consider Sir Ogidi-Gbagbaje for the next batch of national honours awards, noting that it would spur him to do more and “will serve as means of motivation to others in the public service to emulate his sterling qualities.”

“It is worthy of note that since Sir Ogidi-Gbagbaje joined the civil service there has been tremendous transformation within his capacity as his office has always been the holy site for Christians, Muslims and others who are in public service including those in the private sector.

“He is a man with the heart of gold, who believes you should always come to him with problems because he loves providing solutions. He will always tell you, “If there is no problem there won’t be a solution, for if there is a problem there must be a solution”.

“It’s in light of the above that the coalition of civil society organisations decided to honour him with a certificate of credence; a man who is so passionate and diligent with his job and who will never share his working hours with any other thing.”

