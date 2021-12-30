Growth of economy, capital market remain dicey in 2022











Financial operators have projected that the growth of the nation’s economy and capital market in 2022 remained mixed and dicey as it is election year with exception of change in economic policies of the government.



They argued that the planned removal of subsidies in the oil sector will affect the entire system, as 2022 being an election year is full of uncertainty.



Making a projection into 2022, the Chief Research Officer, Investdata Consulting Ltd, Mr Ambrose Omordion said the outlook for the stock market and nation’s economy is unpredictable as the country may witness a lot of changes in policies.



This according to him will shape the economy and influence the stock market positively or negatively depending on investors sentiment and level of liquidity.



He said “factors likely to shape the economy in the new year as stated earlier includes 2022 budget implementation, MPC meeting, inflation, December year end corporate earnings, economic data, political activities, fuel subsidy removal, OPEC meetings and economic activities driven by interest rate, inflation and industrial output.”



He said on Why the sectors that had continually supported the economic growth as revealed by the quarterly GDP growth despite being weak, was because it is base year.



Nevertheless, he said Agriculture, financial services, telecommunication, manufacturing, industrial goods, healthcare and transportation sectors are expected to drive growth in 2022,”

Listing other sectors and likely reasons why those sectors should drive the market in 2022, he said, Agricultural sector, increasing population , government target food security and economic diversification driven by agricultural value chain, positive numbers emanating from the industry, other sector include Financial services sector, especially the banks and others financials will have more opportunities, as the Banks take advantage of the free trade zone agreement, increase partnership with the telecoms. He said there would be more debt recovery in the new year from the oil and gas industry, it is expected to have robust earnings from the sector if the government finally removes the subsidy and increases e-banking activities to impact the bottom line positively.



He stated that the telecommunication companies especially MTN and Airtel increasing cash flow as a result of ongoing digital economy drive, payment service bank license and others to boost performance in the new year while manufacturing which includes consumer and industrial goods sectors, positive earnings performance, high demand for housing and other infrastructural development activities especially as capital expenditure in 2022 budget was increased by 18.4 per cent to N4.89trillion, the two sectors benefiting from Africa free trade zone agreement.



He said the removal of fuel subsidies, the continued restructuring of the sector with the PIB in operation, and opening new business opportunities are expected to boost earnings performance and growth in the industry.



Chief Executive Officer, Streetnomics, Mr Gospel Obele, said said there would be increase in the cost of doing business in 2022, not because entrepreneurs are making higher profits but as result of increase in overhead cost, including payment of NEPA bills, transportation among others



He said apart from having worsening naira situation, business pressure dynamics, inflation will hit business differently in the coming year.



He said Nigerian SMEs need to deal in an increasing VUCA environment.



He said that the VUCA concept explanation showed that the environment will be volatile, uncertain, complex and ambiguous in the 2022 finance year.



Predicting into the year 2022, he said “the year will be slower,non inclusive and more vulnerable recovery. ” He said that there would be recovery co-existing with increased cost centres with a market redistributing itself.

Apart from experiencing a very low standard of living, he said there would be a decline in market optimism.