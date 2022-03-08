GSF to plant 376,000 trees in 2022 -MD

Green Sahara Farms (GSF), in partnership with the Reforest Action program supported by Circular Bioeconomy Alliance (CBA) said it planted about 136,000 economic trees in 2021 on 887 hectares of land, impacting about 427 households and they have begun planting another 376 000 trees for the year 2022.

The Managing Director GSF, Suleiman Dikwa, further said they have also developed about 700,000 trees in nurseries in Gombe, Yobe, Adamawa, Plateau and Nasarawa states and they intend to plant 2.7million tree seedlings.

He added that they have 50 dedicated nursery site and 40hectares of dedicated land.

He noted this in Abuja, GSF and six others joined the Circular Bioeconomy Alliance (CBA)to accelerate a global transition to a bioeconomy that is climate neutral , inclusive and prospers in harmony with nature

The new members include: Coordinator of the Indigenous Organizations of the Amazon Basin (COICA) Green Sahara Farms, Trees for Kenya, Impulso Verde Kuaspue Foundation, Rioterra, Yagasu, Nature-based Solutions Initiative and Oxford University.

The CBA was established by His Royal Highness the Prince of Wales in 2020. The CBA is an action-oriented partnership that connects the dots between investors, companies, governmental and non-governmental organizations and local communities to advance the circular bioeconomy on the ground while restoring biodiversity globally.

Dikwa also noted that the significance of the Partnership with CBA is that the seven organization have become part of a global movement that is powered by nature and people.

He explained that the diversity of new members reflects the nature of the Alliance, which includes large and small intergovernmental organizations, companies, investors, research organizations and NGOs, who provide expertise and implement projects in areas related to the circular bioeconomy.

According to him under its Green Tree Thrift Program, GSF seeks to plant 25 million trees in five years as a basis to develop the value of natural assets to natural capital

CBA coordinator, Yitagesu Tekle pointed out that, “the CBA is growing fast both in membership and actions on the ground saying Credible and reliable local partners and science-based organizations are crucial to ensure that the CBA’s initiatives consider local context, knowledge and tradition, as well as being based on up-to-date scientific knowledge and technology.”

Tekle welcome the new organizations saying the CBA secretariat is looking forward to working together with them to bring the circular bioeconomy from niche to norm.”

The CBA’s current activities include forest landscape restoration and agroforestry projects in Africa, Europe, South America and Asia. Its global network of Living Labs for Nature, People and Planet catalyze action on the ground and demonstrate how harmony can be achieved by empowering nature and people.