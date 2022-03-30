GSS Birnin Gwari Old Boys elect officials, celebrate 50th anniversary

The Old Boys Association of Government Secondary School Birnin Gwari, in Kaduna state celebrated the school’s 50 years anniversary.

Our correspondent reports that as part of the activities lined up for the celebration were golden meeting/ reunion, presentation of reports from various chapter and classes and election of new officials of the association to run its affairs for the next 4 years.

Speaking at the occasion shortly before the election, the Principal of the School, Mallam Aliyu Abdulrasheed decried lack of portable water in the school.

He complained that the students were subjected to serious hardship in getting water as of their forded to fetch

However, Mallam Abdulrasheed thanked the association for intervention in solving some problems in the School.

“It is your interest and love for your Alma mater that has a significant positive correlation with educational and infrastructural development of the school, as not many schools in the present day will count themselves lucky to be blessed as ours.

“On behalf of staff and Students, I’m particularly pleased with the support we have received from you as well as your huge investment in the education of these Students by making the environment very conducive for learning”, he said.

The Principal added” BGOBA has been relentless in their struggle to see that the school develops, I watched with disbelief the ways and manner you are seeking ways to restore the school’s glory by enthusiastically taking up projects for rehabilitations.

“Over the years, you have used your means as well sacrifice to donate and refurbished a significant part of the school structures, the donation of textbooks to the school library, the supply of office furniture, donation of plastic chairs and construction of 2 of motorized boreholes which are still the source of water supply to the school. All these were done in 2012.

“The rehabilitation of the significant part of school structures by CBN in 2014 has really elevated the status of the school among its pairs”

Mallam Abdulrasheed therefore called on the Old Boys not relent on their efforts in support their alma mater.

Our correspondent reports that those elected as officials of the association include Suleiman Bambahu Garba as national president, Mohammed Abu Kankara vice president, Abdulkadir Mamman Secretary, Nasiru Musa Treasurer, Professor Salihu Mamman Financial Secretary and Ya’u Yusuf Nadabo Public Relation officer.

Others were Tanimu Idris assistant secretary, Mannir Galadima welfare officer 1, Ayodele Omole welfare officer 2, John Smith Auditor, Barr Ogede Mahmud legal officer and Brigadier General Aminu Abdu as organizing secretary.