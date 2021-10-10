GSS Ilorin Old Boys Association donates 30 tables, chairs to alma mater







The Government Secondary School (GSS) Ilorin 1991 Set Old Boys Association has donated a 30-set of office tables and chairs worth N750, 000 to the alma mater.

A member of the association, Prof. Tahir Yusuf, while presenting the donation, over the weekend, said giving back to the school that produced them was a thing of joy.

Yusuf, who represented Mr Babatunde Adeyemi, the head boy at the time, said the presentation of the furniture was part of the two-day programme to celebrate the 30 Years’ Reunion Meeting of the set.

The occasion, which was graced by many old students within and outside the country, was also monitored by our reporter via zoom in Abuja.

He said since government could not do the work alone, it was the responsibility of everyone, especially the old students, to contribute to make things much better for one’s alma mater.

“It is actually a thanksgiving day for everyone of us today because it is neither by our strength nor our wisdom that we are present here. Some of our mates are no more today but we will continue to pray for them.

“As old boys, knowing what the school has positively impacted into our lives, we will continue to give back to the school.And that is the essence of this particular gathering.

“Our aim is to bring back the lost glory of GSS Ilorin. We want to see it as being the best not only in Kwara state but Nigeria as a whole,” he said.

Yusuf, a medical practitioner and senior lecturer at the Department of Medicine, Usmanu Danfodiyo University, Sokoto, said the meeting was also to strengthen the relationship among members after leaving secondary school 30 years ago.

“Quite a number of my school mates, I am meeting them today after 30 years. Some, I can recognise them and some I could not. That is the essence of this gathering,” he said.

He recalled that members of the association, which started with seven people about a year ago, had increased to about 148.

The National Vice President, GSS Ilorin Old Boys Association, Alhaji Mohammed Adebayo, thanked members of the ’91 Set for their contribution and urged them not to relent in the effort at making the school a centre of excellence.

Elder Philip Ajibola, a Geography Teacher during the period, thanked the old students for the good gesture.

In his goodwill message, the retired teacher urged members of the set to continue to strive to move the union forward.

Corroborating, Mr Gbenga Oroyinyin, who was also a teacher at the time, enjoined members of the association to work in oneness towards achieving the aims and objectives of the organisation.

The school Principal, Mr Awodi, while receiving the donation, thanked the old students for their support.

He said GSS Ilorin alumni had done excellently well towards improving the education standard of the school over the years.

Awodi stated that the various supports given by the old students had earned the school two commendation letters from the state’s Ministry of Education and Teaching Service Commission.