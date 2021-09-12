GTB reports N93.1bn profit in 1H

Guaranty Trust Bank Plc (GTBank) has released its audited financial results for the period ended June 30, 2021, posting profit of N93.1 billion.

A review of the results shows a decent performance across key financial metrics against the challenging business environment.

This performance reaffirms GTBank’s ability to cope effectively in depressed times, and as one of the most profitable and well managed financial institutions in Nigeria.

The Group reported profit before tax of N93.1billion, representing a dip of 15.2 per cent compared to N109.7billion recorded in the corresponding period of June 2020.

However, the Group’s transactional income maintained an upward trajectory as shown in fees and commission income which grew by 44.7 per cent from N26.5billion in the first half of 2020 to N38.3billion within the period under review.

The structure and earning capacity of the Group’s balance sheet remains resilient with total assets closing at N5.017trillion, primarily driven by a Four per cent increase in deposit liabilities from N3.611trillion in December 2020 to N3.755trillion in June 2021 .

The group also reported a slight dip in loans (net) by 1.8 per cent from N1.663trillion as at December 2020 to N1.632trillion in June 2021.

