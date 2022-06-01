GTbank wins big at 2022 Africa’s Best Brands awards

Guaranty Trust Bank Ltd (GTBank), the banking subsidiary of Guaranty Trust Holding Company Plc emerged winner in four major categories at the 12th annual Brand Africa 100: Africa’s Best Brands 2022 rankings of the Top 100 Most Admired Brands in Africa.

The award is an initiative by Brand Africa aimed at driving Africa’s competitiveness and creating a positive image through strong brands with GeoPoll, the world’s leading mobile surveying platform, and Kantar, a well-respected consumer insights and data analytics company, as key technical partners.

In the presentation ceremony held recently at the Eko Hotels and Suites, Lagos, GTBank retained the number Number 1 spot as Most Admired Financial Services Brand in Africa, Most Admired Financial Services Brand in West Africa, and Most Admired Financial Services Brand in Nigeria for the second year in a row. GTBank also ranked as the Most Admired Nigerian Financial Services brand in recognition of its excellent positioning, strength, and reach beyond Africa.

The Group CEO of GTCO Plc, Mr Segun Agbaje, in an inaugural feature of the awards ceremony, was conferred with the Africa Brand Leadership Excellence award for his pivotal role in inspiring brand-led excellence that drives the growth of ‘Made in Africa’ brands and businesses and his long-standing contributions to the financial services industry.

The Group recently concluded the acquisition of key businesses in fund management and pension operating as Guaranty Trust Fund Managers Ltd and Guaranty Trust Pension Managers Ltd.

Commenting on the awards, Mr Agbaje, said: “As a leading financial services company, we are always looking for new ways to meet every customer need and to do more to help our customers and communities thrive by creating faster, cheaper, safer and products for people and businesses through every stage of life.’’

