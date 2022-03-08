GTCO beats odds, posts N221.5bn pre-tax profit

In spite of the harsh operating environment in 2021, the Guaranty Trust Holding Company Plc (GTCO) Plc, had a good run, posting a profit before tax of N221.5 billion at the end of its financial year 2021, Shareholders were overwhelmed after it released its Audited Consolidated and Separate Financial Statements for the year ended December 31, 2021, to the Nigerian Exchange Group (NGX) and London Stock Exchange (LSE).

The Group’s balance sheet remained well structured and resilient with total assets and shareholders’ funds closing financial year 2021 at N5.44trillion and N883.2 billion, respectively.

Full Impact Capital Adequacy Ratio (CAR) remained very strong closing at 23.8% while asset quality was sustained with Non Performing Loan (NPL) ratio of 6.0 per cent based on International Financial Reporting Standard (IFRS) (6.92 per cent based on CBN Prudential Guidelines) representing a marginal improvement over IFRS 6.4 per cent impaired ratio and a slight increase over financial year 2020 6.86 per cent CBN Prudential Guideline NPL ratio. Also, Cost of Risk improved to 0.5 per cent from 1.2 per cent during the same period.

The Group posted Profit Before Tax of N221.5 billion, representing a dip of 7.0 per cent from N238.1 billion recorded in December 2020. In the same period, the Group’s loan book (net) increased by 8.4 per cent from N1.66 trillion while deposit liabilities grew by 14.4 per cent from N3.61 trillion to N4.13 trillion.

Speaking on the results, the Group Chief Executive Officer of Guaranty Trust Holding Company, Mr. Segun Agbaje, said: “Our performance reflects the strength of our franchise and underscores our ability to deliver long-term value for our Stakeholders in spite of the challenges in the business environment and shifting economic conditions. As a Group, we have continued to explore newer ways to connect with our customers and better our communities by offering greater and more rewarding experiences.”