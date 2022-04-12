GTCO shareholders approve N88.293bn total dividend

Shareholders of GTCO has approved total dividend payment of N88.293 billion for the financial year ended December 31,2021.

The total dividend approved translated to N3.00 per ordinary share held by investors.

GTCO’s shareholders gave the approval in Lagos at the Holding company’s 1st Annual General Meeting (AGM).

The Group proposed a final dividend of N2.70 per share, in addition to the interim dividend of 30 kobo paid in June, bringing the total dividend for the 2021 financial year to N3.00 per share.

At the meeting, shareholders commended the board for the transition into a holding company and the financial performance achieved during the period under review despite the operating environment. They also unanimously gave their approval the appointments of the new board membership.

Speaking on behalf of shareholders, the patron, Nigeria Shareholders Solidarity Association (NSSA), Timothy Adesiyan, appreciated the progress that the bank has made in its transition to a holding company.

He said that the shareholders have great expectations from the company and with the good corporate governance principle with which the company is run, the future is bright.

The chairman of the Progressive Shareholders Association of Nigeria, Boniface Okezie, commended the Board of GTCO for being proactive in becoming a holding company.

Speaking to shareholders, the chairman of GTCO, Mr. Hezekiah Adesola Oyinlola stated that 2021 was a pivotal year in our corporate history. After years of revisioning and planning, we successfully reorganized into a holding company to harness the potential within our operating environment and consolidate our position as a leading financial services provider in Africa.”

The Group Chief Executive Officer (GCEO) of GTCO, Mr. Segun Agbaje said that the Company started 2021 with its corporate reorganisation and finished the year more robust and dynamic to consolidate its lead across the ever-extending breadth of financial services.”