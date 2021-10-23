Gtext Homes woos investors, contractors to deliver 25,000 housing units, curb unemployment

As a result of the housing deficit faced by Nigerians, a real estate firm, Gtext Homes, has moved to build 25,000 housing units in different states across the country and abroad.

However, to achieve the objectives of its establishment, while marking its sixth anniversary, the real estate firm, which is a subsidiary of Gtext Global, has solicited for partnership and collaboration from investors and contractors in real estate business, with assurance of impressive return on investment (ROI).

Addressing the media in Abuja, the Branch Manager of Gtext Homes, Mr Farouq Usman, said that the organisation has achieved a great level of trust as a result of its timely and efficient delivery in its six years in Nigeria, hence the need for Nigerians to invest in real estate in order to curb unemployment and housing deficits.

He said: “Gtext is a global real estate firm that is presently in different countries of the country, including UK, US, UAE and Nigeria. We have different branches across Lagos, with our head office in Banana Island on the Island and we also have office in the Mainland. We are also in Ibadan. We just decided to spread our tentacles here in Abuja. Our mission is to build 25,000 housing units; luxurious green and smart homes across 200 estates. We intend to achieve this by spreading our tentacles in different parts of the world.

“We are here in Abuja to replicate what we have done in different parts of the world: what we have done in Ibadan, in the Diaspora, the houses we are selling in Dubai. However, we are not only here to sell estates. We are also here to look out for contractors, those who would like to do business with us. We are here to create a physical presence for them to see what we are doing and for them to get closer and monitor things we are doing on our estates.

“Apart from sales of lands and houses, we also have investment opportunities. Gtext Homes is six in Nigeria, while Gtext Global is 14 years. So, we want to celebrate the anniversary of rendering successful, quality services to our clients in Nigeria and across the globe in the last six years. Our upcoming Open House will feature a lot of activities, including a Meet and Greet with our Brand Ambassador, Mr Sani Danja, a Virtual Reality event, which will have in display different projects for our clients, which we intend to achieve here in Abuja. You can meet with us on that day to exchange ideas and partner with us.”

He added: “There are different ways you can partner with us. If you are not buying housing or lands, if you are not into investment, you can become a contractor with us. We are open to have as many contractors as possible. We cannot build 25,000 housing units all by ourselves; we need partners, especially contractors, to achieve that. We are here to provide the mentorship, the guidance and follow up closely with them.

“We also have associates, who sell products to us. So, if you are not buying from us or investing with us, you can also sell to us. The target of our founder is to provide jobs for Nigerians. We are not just into real estate, we provide jobs for Nigerians. We have housing deficits in Nigeria. So, how well do you create jobs? You have to find avenue and there is nothing greater than real estate.

“Many billionaires made it through real estate investment. This is why we tell young people to get into real estate. Associate with us, make money through real estate. We encourage people to invest in real estate; in order to multiply their wealth. The lowest plan we have for investors is 10 million naira. We have different return on investment (ROI) from one year to three and five years. So, we can give 16 per cent ROI on 10 million naira for a year, or 100 per cent of ROI on 100 million for five years. The highest we put is 100 million naira. However, you are welcome if you want to invest more.

“Over the past five years, we have concentrated on getting lands to ensure that we will have estates to sell. After that, the next is to start building, so we started building since last year. We believe in direction over speed at Gtext Homes. All our estates are strategically located. There are there for investment and ROI in the next few years. We have completed our first four units of two-bedroom apartments in Jasper Estate at Ibeju Lekki in Lagos, where Dangote is building a refinery. We have an existing estate, Jasper Hillview Estate at Lugbe, off Airport Road, here in Abuja.

“We have a great level of trust. We have zero scandal, so many people can Google us. In fact, 95 per cent of our clients are Nigerians in Diaspora. These are people who have not even met us physically, visited or seen the properties, but invest with us by buying properties. So, you can imagine the level of trust.”