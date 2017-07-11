Guard nabbed for 10,000 litres petrol ‘theft’

By Tope Musowo Lagos

A 38-year-old security guard, Lucky Uhunmunamure, was yesterday arraigned before a Tinubu Magistrates’ Court, Lagos for allegedly stealing 10,000 litres of petrol worth N1.4 million belonging to his employer. on He is facing a two-count charge of conspiracy and theft. Th e Prosecutor, Inspector Ben Ekundayo, told the court that the accused committed the off ences on April 26 in Ikorodu area of Lagos. Ekundayo said the accused conspired with others at large, to steal 10,000 litres of petrol valued at N1.4 million which belonged to Javy Investment Nigeria Ltd. He said that the accused, who was the security guard on the night shift, conspired with two other employees presently at large, to steal the petrol. According to the prosecutor, the off ences contravene Sections 287 and 411 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015 (Revised), which stipulates two and threeyear imprisonment respectively for off enders. Th e accused pleaded not guilty to the charge. Th e Magistrate, Mr Ade Adefulire, granted him bail to the tone of N200,000 bail with two sureties in like sum. He adjourned the case until July 25 for the mention.