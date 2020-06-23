Guardiola gives worrying report on Aguero’s injury

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola says Sergio Aguero’s knee injury suffered against Burnley on Monday night “doesn’t look good”.

Aguero was substituted just before half time after feeling pain in his knee during City’s 5-0 win over Burnley at the Etihad.

The Argentine lasted just short of 45 minutes on his first start since the Premier League restarted.

He played the final 10 minutes of the match against Arsenal last Wednesday after struggling with the problem during training before the season restarted.

And speaking about the injury Guardiola said: “It doesn’t look good, something in the knee, we will see tomorrow (Tuesday) in a better way what he has. He was struggling in the last month about pain in his knee, we will see.

Asked whether he was worried Aguero would miss the rest of the season, Guardiola answered: “Tomorrow we will see.

“I am not a doctor, but it doesn’t look good.”

Manchester City are still competing on two fronts away from the Premier League. They will be hoping to add the FA Cup and the Champions League to the League Cup they won in March.

The games are coming thick and fast for City who go to Stamford Bridge to face Chelsea in the Premier League on Thursday before a trip to Newcastle in the FA Cup quarter-finals on Sunday.

City’s Champions League last-16 second leg against Real Madrid will take place on August 7 or 8.