2023 governorship election: Kwara North voted for development, not sentiment – Commissioner 

The people of Kwara North region voted for development by re- electing Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq in the March 18 governorship election, Commissioner for Communications, Buhari Abubakar Sidiq, has said.

He said though the people of the region wanted to produce the state governor, they do not “want a stooge” as governor- a factor which largely accounted for the rejection of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP)’s candidate, Alhaji Shuaib Yaman Abdullahi who hails from the region.

“Kwara north sincerely want to be governor since return of democracy, Kwara central has spent eight years, Kwara South has also spent eight years. Naturally, it should come to Kwara North. But we know what we are doing in Kwara North. We cannot afford to have a stooge for a position we have been clamouring for, we cannot afford to have a sectional government, a government that is coming on vendetta mission,” he said.

The commissioner who made the declaration in an interview with select journalists in Ilorin Tuesday said the “Kwara North agenda” project which clamoured for the return of power to the region in the just concluded 2023 general elections, failed because the people of the region have seen development under the administration of Governor AbdulRazaq which they wished should continue for another four years.

He said any other candidate not necessarily from the north should be able to perform like Governor AbdulRazaq who performed well by bringing needed development to Kwara north region. Any other candidate that can perform could have won the March 18 governorship election in the region and by extension the state as a whole.

“Kwara North voted for development and they could not afford to see the development brought by Governor AbdulRazaq truncated,” he said.

