2023 governorship election: Matawalle votes, commends electorate for large turnout in Zamfara

Zamfara state governor Bello Mohammed Matawalle has commended electorate for coming out en mass to exercise their civic right during the 2023 governorship and state assembly election in the state.

The governor gave the commendation shortly after casting his vote at his polling unit in Maradun Town, headquarters of Maradun local government in an interview with newsmen today.

Matawalle further expressed satisfaction with the security situation in the state and lauded the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, for distribution of sensitive election material on time across the state.

“I am highly impressed with the security agencies efforts as well as INEC for ensuring peaceful and credible election in the state.” He said

According to him, APC will win the state as he promised to govern the state to greater level if reelected for second term.

“God Almighty willing we will win this election and Zamfara state will be transformed to socially and economically under our watch”. Matawalle stated.

He advised security agencies to redouble efforts in ensuring peaceful conduct of the election in the state.

Meanwhile, former Zamfara state governor and Senator elect under APC, Alh. Abdulaziz Yari, in an interview with journalists shortly after casting his vote at his polling unit in Talata Mafara, the headquarters of Talata Mafara local government, described the election as peaceful.

Yari further appealed to members and supporters of APC in the state to always remain law abiding citizens and shun any act capable of causing violence during and after the election.

Share this:

Tweet



Email

Print

WhatsApp

