Guber poll: PSC staff in Ekiti to monitor police conduct



The Police Service Commission (PSC) has dispatched a team of its senior staff to Ekiti state to monitor Police Officers on election duties during the June 18 governorship election in the state.

PSC Head, Press and Public Relations, Mr. Ikechukwu Ani, in a press statement in Abuja, said the commission’s staff would be in the 16 Local government areas of the state.

“The commission has the constitutional responsibility to appoint, promote, dismiss and exercise disciplinary control over Officers of the Nigeria Police Force (NPF) except the Inspector General of Police (IGP).

“The NPF as the lead agency in internal security, including security during elections is expected by the conduct of it’s officers to play a major role in the success or failure of the election,” the statement resd in part.

According to the Spokesperson, “The commission has also designed appropriate guidelines for all police lfficers deployed to Ekiti state on electoral duties.

“The commission has also released dedicated telephone numbers for Nigerians to call to complain/report unwholesome conduct or to commend exemplary performance before, during or immediately after the elections.

The phone numbers are: 08065265651; 08072981057; and 08033345362.”

Ani said the Chairman of the Commission and National Coordinator for the exercise, IGP Musiliu Smith (retd.) has charged the commission’s delegation to ensure professionalism in their conduct.

“He warned that any Staff caught undermining the efforts of the Commission to ensure orderly and peaceful elections in Ekiti will be disciplined in line with extant laws,” the Spokesperson added.

