2023 presidential election: Situation Room reveals disruption of materials, fights in Akwa Ibom polling units

Nigeria Civil Situation Room has observed tension in about five percent of polling units which include destruction of election materials, disruption of distribution of materials, arguments and quarrel between party agents and fighting among party supporters in Akwa Ibom state.

The Convener, Ene Obi, during the interim statement on the commencement of Governorship and State Houses of Assembly election in Abuja on Saturday said specifically, in polling unit 009,Nto Nto Edio 3 Ward in Obot Akara LGA of Akwa Ibom State, ballot boxes were destroyed by aggrieved political party members.

She said also, in Aluchi Ward, Nasarawa Eggon LGA of Nasarawa state, thugs destroyed materials at the distribution centre thereby disrupting the distribution of materials.

According to her, the Situation Room is particularly concerned by reports that in some communities in Lagos State, there are traditional festivals coinciding with the election day, which could discourage voter turnout and increase tensions.

“Situation Room observed the presence of security personnel in 82 percent of polling units observed.

“On vote buying, the Situation Room observed vote buying in 8 percent of polling units visited. In some the polling units, party agents were asking voters to show who they voted for.

“There are also reports of voter inducement through sharing of money and food items as well as collection of bank account details of voters.

“The Situation Room wishes to make the following additional observations: Election Logistics Situation Room observed early deployment of election officials and materials across the country with many States deploying election officials and materials to the RACs on time.

“Our network of observers reported that election officials arrived at about 8:30am in 80 percent of polling units visited while accreditation of voters began at 8:30am in about 67 percent of polling units observed,” she said.

Share this:

Tweet



Email

Print

WhatsApp

