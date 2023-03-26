Guber polls: Yobe varsity Vice Chancellor congratulates Buni

The Vice Chancellor,Yobe state University, Professor Mala Muhammad Daura, has congratulated Governor Mai Mala Buni, for being re-elected in the March 18 governorship election for a second term.

In statement signed by the Deputy Registrar (information) of university, Hajiya Uwani Zainab Mamuda said, Prof. Daura paid a congratulatory visit to governor Buni during the week along side the Deputy Vice Chancellor (DVC) administration, Dr Bukar Jamri and DVC academic Slservices Dr Mohammed Musa Lawan at Government House, Damaturu.

According to the statement, the Vice Chancellor said, Buni’s victory is well-deserved and commended the people of Yobe for their confidence in the leadership of the governor.

“The governor earned his re-election by demonstrating good governance for the progress of Yobe and the well-being of the people of the state.

“Almighty Allah to bless, guide and protect the governor throughout his stewardship to the state,” the statement reads.

Blueprint reports that Governor Mai Mala Buni won his re-election bid with a total of 371,113 votes to defeat his closest rival, Sheriff Abdullahi of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) who scored 104,259, while Garba Umar of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) scored 14,246 votes.

