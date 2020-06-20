Guber primary: Edo APC rejects Uzodinma C’tee

The leadership of All Progressives Congress (APC) in Edo state, Friday, rejected the Hope Uzodinma-led committee constituted by the Party’s National Working Committee (NWC) to conduct their governorship primary in the state.

Uzodinma is the incumbent governor of Imo state.

The state party chairman, Anslem Ojezua, in a statement said the inauguration was reported to have been done “while a controversy is raging as to the proper officer to take over from Adams Oshiomhole, the suspended national Chairman.”

According to him, “We have reservations with the entire process because, from the beginning, the National working committee has not first obtained the approval of the National Executive Committee (NEC) of our party.”

“In the light of the above, we have no option than to reject the Uzodinma-led committee.

“We have on good authority that Victor Giadom, the acting National Secretary has been empowered by the FCT high court in Abuja to act in that capacity.

National Vice Chairman (South-South) of the party, Hilliard Eta, on Wednesday named Uzodinma and six others to lead the APC committee for Edo state governorship primary billed for June 22, 2020.