Guidelines for Kaduna sports associations’ elections out Tuesday – Ministry

The guidelines for Kaduna state sports associations elections will be released on Tuesday, September 1, 2020 to enable Kaduna state Ministry of Sports Development conduct smooth elections into the 36 sports associations.

Leadership of the 36 sports associations in Kaduna state were dissolved on Thursday August 27, 2020, by the Commissioner for Sports Development, Prof. Kabir Mato, to pave way for the elections and democratization of the sports bodies.

But the Permanent Secretary, Kaduna State Ministry of Sports Development, Malam Umar K Ibrahim, said the ministry was poised to conduct elections very soon to usher in new executives for the state’s 36 sports associations to reposition and revitalize sporting activities in the state.

Speaking in a statement issued by the Ministry’s Public Relations Officer, Mrs Jummai Nuhu, the permanent secretary declared that the guidelines for sports associations elections will be released in preparation for smooth conduct of the elections.

According to the statement, the permanent secretary made the declaration while addressing the outgoing sports associations chairmen during a technical committee meeting moments before their dissolution.

The permanent secretary said, “the tenure of executive committees for the 36 sports associations had elapsed last year and thus dissolution became necessary so as to install new leadership for the sports bodies. The Ministry is keen towards conducting early elections. So, the associations should quickly forward their nominations for positions to be filled during the elections.”

“As we head towards the rescheduled National Sports Festival, which was postponed due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the sports associations must be well-placed to adequately prepare the state athletes ahead of the sports fiesta.

“Elections would only be conducted in positions where there are no consensus reached at the association level.”