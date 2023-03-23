Guinea FA hails Olympic team after draw with Nigeria  

The Guinea Football Federation (FGF) has congratulated the country’s U-23 football team following their 0-0 draw against Nigeria on Wednesday.

Nigeria and Guinea played out a 0-0 draw in their 2023 Africa U-23 Cup of Nations qualifying fixture at the Moshood Abiola Stadium in Abuja.

Nigeria’s Ogunniyi Omo-Jesu free kick rattled the bar of the opposition in the first half.

However, in the second half, Guinea had better chances to score.

Seemingly pleased with the draw, the Guinean Football Federation took to the social media give kudos to their team.

“Our U-23s draw against Nigeria in the first leg of the AFCON U23 qualifiers, Morocco 2023. See you on March 28, 2023 in Rabat for the return leg. Congratulations to our young people.”

The reverse fixture will hold next week Tuesday in Morroco.

Morocco will host the 2023 U-23 AFCON in November.

Share this:

Tweet



Email

Print

WhatsApp

