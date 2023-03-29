Guinea FA hails U-23 team win over Nigeria

The Guinean Football Federation (FGF) has celebrated the country’s U-23 team victory over Nigeria’s Olympic Eagles.

Morlaye Cisse’s side defeated the Olympic Eagles 2-0 at the Moulay Hassan Stadium, Rabat on Tuesday night.

Algassime Bah opened scoring for the Guineans on 62 minutes,while Alseny Soumah added the second 15 minutes later.

Guinea thus qualified for the 2023 Africa U-23 Cup of Nations 2-0 on aggregate.

“It’s the end of the match at the Prince Moulay Stadium in Rabat. Guinea won (2-0) against Nigeria thanks to goals from Algassime Bah and Alseny Soumah.

“The syli U23 is qualified for the next CAN of it’s category scheduled in Morocco,” they tweeted.

The 2023 U-23 AFCON will take place in Morocco between June 24 and July 8 this year.

The top three teams at the U-23 Afcon will represent Africa at the Paris 2024 Olympics.

