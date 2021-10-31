Guinness Nigeria PLC reports 58% revenue increase for September

Guinness Nigeria, a subsidiary of Diageo Plc, and a leading total beverage alcohol company in Nigeria has posted N47.46 billion revenue for its first quarter period ended 30 September 2021.

The unaudited results which were released to the Nigerian Exchange Group (NGX) revealed a 117% increase in gross profit in the period, with double digit revenue growth across all key categories despite the impact of continued COVID-19 related restrictions and ongoing economic challenges.

The Managing Director/CEO, Guinness Nigeria Plc, Mr. Baker Magunda, who made the announcement said: “In the three months ended 30 September 2021, Guinness Nigeria delivered exceptional results despite the challenging external environment characterized by continued restrictions related to COVID 19, high inflation and heightening operating costs.”

“Revenue grew by 58% to N47.4 billion, driven by resilient consumer demand and improved outlet coverage, as well as benefitting from headline price increases in key brands. Revenue grew across all key categories driven by our strategic focus brands, Malta Guinness and Guinness, as well as double-digit growth in local and imported spirits and the ready-to-drink category.”

“We are aware of the challenges in the operating environment, and regardless, our focus remains on delivering value to our stakeholders. This is why we continue to invest behind our strategic focus brands and categories, and to support the recovery of the on-trade, as seen in the 50% Marketing spend increase. Cost of sales also increased by 40%, largely due to sales volume growth, inflationary pressure, a shift towards more expensive can products and forex devaluation impacting imported materials.” He added.

The Chair of the Board of Guinness Nigeria Plc, Dr. Omobola Johnson assured that “the Board will continue to support Management in its efforts to sustain global best practices aimed at consistently delivering business growth for stakeholders.