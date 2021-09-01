Gulder Ultimate Search: The Form, how to apply

Organisers say the new season of GUS is open to receiving applications from Nigerians between 21-35 years from September 1, 2021, via its online registration platform www.gulderultimatesearch.ng

How do you do it?

To submit an application, all you have to do is head to the GUS website.

Here, applicants must enter their personal details, upload a photograph, and answer a few questions.

When is the deadline?

The application process ends on September 8, 2021.

What happens after the application?

Shortlisted applicants will undergo a regional selection process in Abuja and Enugu on September 13 and 14, while the selection will take place in Lagos on September 16 and 17, 2021.

Where will the show air?

The show will air on DStv and other local stations across the country.

Who is the anchor?

The host of the new season is yet to be announced but previous editions of the show were anchored by Nollywood actors Chidi Mokeme and Bob Manuel-Udokwu