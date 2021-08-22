Gulf of Guinea: FG, Korea Republic to collaborate on security

Efforts by the federal government to increase security in the country’s Waterways has further been boosted with a proposed collaboration with the Republic of Korea on the Integrated National Security and Waterways Protection Infrastructure otherwise known as the Deep Blue Project deployed to protect the Gulf of Guinea from piracy and other Maritime crimes.

President Muhammadu Buhari had on Thursday June 10th officially commissioned multi billion naira security equipment deployed to protect the Gulf of Guinea from piracy in Lagos.

Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Chibuike Amaechi, disclosed the collaboration when he played host to the 1st Vice Minister of Foreign Affairs , Republic of Korea (ROK) , Mr. Choi Jong Kun in Abuja.

The minister said “We met in my office and discussed quite a lot that has to do with Maritime relationship, especially the Deep Blue Project. We concluded to collaborate and he promised some support and assistance from the government of the Republic of Korea.” the Minister said.

Also speaking, the 1st Vice Minister, Foreign Affairs, ROK, Choi Jong Kun expressed his country’s interest in the Deep Blue Project, saying “We commend the Minister and the Ministry’s initiative and the relentless implementation of the project, also because it increases the Maritime Security of Nigeria especially in the ground water but also it contributes to the regional security and stability of the International community.”