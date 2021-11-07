Gumel hails Diri as Bayelsa hosts NOC AGM

The Nigeria Olympic Committee (NOC) President, Engineer Habu Ahmed Gumel, has commended the Bayelsa state government led by His Excellency, Governor Douye Diri for accepting the offer to host the Nigeria Olympic Committee’s Annual General Meeting (AGM) which is slated for December 15 -17, 2021; in Yenagoa.

In a release issued by Phemmy Adetula, the NOC Public Relations Officer (PRO), Gumel extolled the sport loving governor for his massive support in sports development and the achievements recorded by Bayelsa state in 2021.

Gumel said, “All roads lead to Yenagoa in December for the NOC’s Annual General Meeting. It was a seamless decision by the Bayelsa state government to accept the offer to host the two days event and I will like to specifically thank the Governor, His Excellency, Governor Diri on behalf of the NOC for the unflinching support.

“Governor Diri has demonstrated once again to be a pacesetter, and the level of commitment and enthusiasm shown thus far is an indication that the event will be a success. The NOC is looking forward to a more robust and cordial relationship with the Bayelsa Government and people of the state at large during and after the event.”

Also, according to the NOC PRO, Adetula, the committee will be reviewing it’s performance for the outgoing year, chart a new course with the newly elected federation Presidents and map out strategies on how Nigeria will excel at next year’s sporting events and activities amongst other issues on the agenda.

