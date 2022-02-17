Gumel meets IOC president Bach, gets more support

In a bid to build a more virile relationship with the International Olympic Committee (IOC), the President of the Nigeria Olympic Committee (NOC), Engr Habu Ahmed Gumel met with His Excellency, Thomas Bach, the President, International Olympic Committee (IOC) to discuss ways in which the IOC can aid in the development of sports in Nigeria.

The meeting which took place in Beijing, China during the current 2022 Winter Olympics was held at the instance of the IOC President who discussed the need for mutual understanding, good relationship and further improvement of the Olympic movement in Nigeria.

In a release signed by Phemmy Adetula, Public Relations Officer, NOC; which stated that the meeting between both parties went well and quoted the NOC President, Gumel saying “I met with His Excellency, Thomas Bach, the President, International Olympic Committee (IOC) to discuss the way forward for Olympic movement in Nigeria. There are a lot of programmes and activities the NOC has highlighted for this year. In fact, we have done the Olympic Solidarity/NOC Sports Administration Course for Sports Administrators/officers of Nigeria Association of Physical & Health Education (NAPHER-SD) and other sport organisations for three days in January 2022. Others are awaiting approval and we are introducing more for all the sporting spheres in Nigeria. So, these and many more are what we discussed”.

Nigeria is competing for the second consecutive time at the Winter Games with Samuel Ikpefan, a male athlete in cross-country skiing. Also, Seun Adigun, who competed in 2018 in the sport Bobsleigh was the teams’ doctor and as well carried the Nigerian flag during the opening ceremony in Beijing, China.

