Gumen abduct retired Kwara perm sec Erubu

A retired permanent secretary in Kwara state, Dr. Zubair Erubu, was Thursday abducted by suspected kidnappers at a gunpoint.

He was abducted around 10:00pm at Ago-Oja, Asa local government area of the state.

Erubu, who is also the Magaji Erubu of Ilorin, was said to be returning from Ilorin metropolis to retire at his Ago-Oja residence when the kidnappers struck and seized him at a gunpoint.

Eburu was said to be in Ilorin earlier on the fateful day to attend to a patient, who was undergoing treatment in his medical facility located in Ilorin.

As of the time of filing in this report, the family of the retired permanent secretary was yet to be contacted.

The state police command confirmed the abduction in a terse statement issued in Ilorin Friday.

The Command’s spokesman, SP Ajayi Okasanmi, said the Commissioner of Police, Tuesday Assayomo, had directed a rescue operation to ensure the timely release of the victim.

“The kidnap incident is confirmed. The commissioner of police, CP Tuesday Assayomo, has ordered a discreet investigation, rescue and arrest of the kidnappers immediately he got the information,” Okasanmi said.