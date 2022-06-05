Gumen kill 2 travellers, abduct scores in kwara 

Unknown gunmen have reportedly shot dead two travellers and abducted unspecified number of people along Obbo Ayegunle- Osi road in Ekiti local government area of Kwara state.

According to the state police command, the incident happened on Saturday when the gunmen attacked an 18-seater commercial bus with REG NO XC 167 MUN.

In a statement, Sunday, spokesman of the Kwara state Police command, SP Okasanmi Ajayi, said the gunmen shot into the vehicle and fatally injured the driver simply known as Akeem and one mama Ariye of both Obbo Ayegunle town.

“information recieved on 4/6/2022 was to the effect that at about 1700hrs same day, unknown armed men forcefully attacked an 18 seater commercial bus with REG NO XC 167 MUN, along Obbo Ayegunle- Osi-road, shot into the vehicle and fatally injured the driver one Akeem ‘M’ saw name unknown and one Mama Ariye ‘F’ both of Obbo Ayegunle town and abducted yet to be specified numbers of persengers.

“On receipt of the information by the police in Obbo Ayegunle, policemen, vigilante, local hunters and available members of sister agencies on ground immediately raced to the scene.

“Bodies of the dead were retrieved and deposited at Carosi Hospital mortuary in Osi for autopsy, while they stormed the bushes in an effort to get the kidnapped victims rescued,” he stated.

He said the state commissioner of police has directed that a massive man hunt for the perpetrators to commence.

“The Commissioner of Police, CP Tuesday Assayomo, on hearing of the unfortunate incident directed that a massive manhunt for the perpetrators of the heinous crime must commence, gave a marching order to the Area Commander and the Divisional Police Officers covering the area to move into the bushes to ensure that the kidnapped victims were rescued and the kidnappers arrested.

“While empathizing with the families of the deceased, the Commissioner of Police assures that the perpetrators of the crime would be smoked out from wherever they may be hiding.

“Consequently, the CP has directed a 24-hour patrol of the area in conjunction with other sister security agencies to boost the confidence of the people and to also prevent any further attack in the area,” he said.

