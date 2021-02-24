Gunmen abduct business man in Niger community





Gunmen suspected to be bandits on Tuesday attacked Ebbo community in Lapai local government area of Niger state and abducted a business man identified as Sule Isah at about 10pm.

Blueprint learnt that the gunmen were 10 in numbers when they invaded the community and that two other persons were injured in the attack.



It was gathered that the victim owns a phone shop and deals in handsets and that the bandits targeted him on the community market day when all vigilantes have returned home to rest after the market was over.

According to a witness account, “when the armed men arrived they want straight to the shop and started beating the people with sticks urging them to leave or be killed scaring the villagers with their sophisticated weapons.”



Findings also revealed that that particular shop usually witnessed very high patronage on the market days which may have made the owner a target of the bandits.

