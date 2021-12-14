Gunmen abduct Kogi Chief of Staff’s mother

Some gunmen Monday evening abducted the mother of  Chief of Staff to Kogi state Governor Pharmacist Abdulkarim Jamiu Asuku at her residence in Adavi local government area of the state.

The incident is one out of  several others that occurred in the state in the last one month.

A resident of Inese/Ovakere new layout in Nagazi community, Adavi LGA where the mother of the chief  of staff Mrs Seriya Raji resided, told our correspondent that the gunmen storm her residence at about 7:40p.m shortly after she observed her Ishai prayer in a mosque within the house.

The abductors, according to the source, were six in number, with masks  holding Ghana Must Go bag suspected to have contained some guns and other dangerous weapons.

He said they entered her house through the mosque and whisked her away  to a yet- to-be identified destination in the car they came in. . 

