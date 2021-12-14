Gunmen abduct Kogi Chief of Staff’s mother









Some gunmen Monday evening abducted the mother of Chief of Staff to Kogi state Governor Pharmacist Abdulkarim Jamiu Asuku at her residence in Adavi local government area of the state.



The incident is one out of several others that occurred in the state in the last one month.



A resident of Inese/Ovakere new layout in Nagazi community, Adavi LGA where the mother of the chief of staff Mrs Seriya Raji resided, told our correspondent that the gunmen storm her residence at about 7:40p.m shortly after she observed her Ishai prayer in a mosque within the house.



The abductors, according to the source, were six in number, dressed in black suites with masks holding Ghana Must Go bag suspected to have contained some guns and other dangerous weapons.



He said they entered her house through the mosque and whisked her away to a yet- to-be identified destination in the car they came in. .

