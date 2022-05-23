Gunmen abduct priest, son in Ondo

Some unknown gunmen at the weekend abducted an Anglican Church priest, Venerable Olu Obanla, along Ifon-Okeluse road, Ose local government area of Ondo state.

Blueprint gathered his son who was with him during the incident, was also kidnapped by the gunmen.

Reports indicate that the victims were traveling along the road when the gunmen forced their vehicle into a halt, and dragged them into the bush.

It was also gathered from a source that the kidnappers have contacted the family of Venerable Obanla, and demanded a sum of N10 million for the release of the victims.

The family was said to have succeeded in raising N1 million as at press time, which the gunmen rejected outrightly.

Confirming the incident, the Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Ondo state Police Command, Funmilayo Odunlami, said efforts were ongoing to rescue the victims.

