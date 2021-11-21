Gunmen abduct water factory owner, 8 others in Kwara

Armed gunmen Saturday abducted owner of sachet water factory, Fatima Nurudeen, including seven of her workers in Sosoki via Alapa in Asa local government area of Kwara state.

Similarly, in another separate incident, six armed gunmen abducted a 56-year-old farmer, Olujala Adegboja, in Olla town while returning from his farm on Saturday morning.

And in a swift reaction, seven out of the abducted water factory workers have been rescued by operatives of the Kwara state police command.





Blueprint gathered that about seven gunmen speaking different Nigerian languages were said to have stormed the water factory on Saturday evening abducting it’s owner and six other workers.

The state Police Public Relations Officer, Okasanmi Ajayi, a Supritendent of Police confirmed the abduction and rescue of the victims on Sunday.



He said the command received report that “seven armed men speaking different Nigerian languages stormed one Lafrcdeen Pure water factory in Sosoki village via Alapa as reported to the police by one Hadi Balogun ‘m’, the manager of the factory and kidnapped eight workers of the factory including the owner, one Fatima Nurudeen ‘f’ and disappeared into the bush.







“On receipt of the information, the commissioner of police, Kwara state command, CP Tuesday Assayomo, immediately unleashed the command’s tactical teams with the local hunters and vigilante to the area to rescue the victims and arrest the hoodlums.



“The efforts however resulted in the rescue of seven out of the eight abducted workers, the command is getting close to rescueing the remaining victim who happens to be the owner of the factory and possible arrest of the kidnappers”

He however said police have intensified efforts in collaboration with local vigilantes to rescue the abducted farmer.

Meanwhile, the command has also issued safety advisory to the people of the state ahead of the coming festive season.

“The command wishes to advise the good people of Kwara state to always be conscious of whom they share vital information about their movements with and to be security conscious at all times especially at this period when the year is running to an end, everybody including the good and the bad ones would want to celebrate Christmas and new year with pockets filled with money, even as they have no explainable means of livelihood.

“The command will not relent in her commitment in ensuring that the good people of Kwara sleeps with their two eyes closed at night and also ensure the peace and safety of the people before,during and after the yuletide,” Ajayi said.