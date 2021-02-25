Gunmen ambush, kill 4 policemen in Cross River

Gunmen suspected to be cultists, Thursday, gunned down four policemen at a security checkpoint on the Calabar – Idundu road in Calabar municipality of Cross River state.

Our reporter learnt that the incident happened about 1a.m. Thursday at Ayanmbat community when the said gunmen ambushed the unsuspecting policemen.

The state Commissioner of Police, Sikiru Akande, confirmed the killing in a chat with journalists and disclosed that five persons had been arrested in connection with the crime and that two rifles had been recovered.

“The attack was aimed at dampening our spirit but we are resolute. It was carried out by some cultists who were out to get weapons for their initiation ceremony coming up soon. Within the next four days, all those responsible for this dastardly act will be rounded up.

“We have already arrested five persons and recovered some weapons. Within the next few days, all the weapons will be recovered. They struck at us, we will strike back. We are emboldened by this attack to go all out and secure the state,” he stated.

An eyewitness, who preferred anonymity, told reporters that residents heard gunshots at the middle of the night and that it was in the morning that they could sum up courage to visit the check point only to discover four dead bodies in the pool of their blood.

He believed that the said killers could have been either kidnappers or armed robbers who were on a revenge mission as the Operation Akpakwu security outfit of the state government had, within the last few months, turned the heat on criminal elements in the state.

“We heard gunshot in the dead of night and we were too frightened to come out of our houses. It was early this morning that we came out to see that policemen who were at the check point had been killed.

“We think those guys could have been kidnappers or armed robbers who were on a revenge mission. We could not see their rifles,” he stated.

Unconfirmed report said the policemen, whose names could not be established as at press time, were shot simultaneously without any chance of defending themselves.

Related

No tags for this post.