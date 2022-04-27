Gunmen assassinate APC chieftain in Bayelsa

Gunmen suspected to be assassins have allegedly killed one Hon. Sunday Frank-Oputu, a strong supporter of a suit contesting the legality of the recently conducted ward, local government and state congresses of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in a Bayelsa state High Court.

Hon. Frank-Oputu who is cheiftain of the APC and an indigene of Igbomotoru community in Southern Ijaw local government area of the state was reportedly killed in an execution like-style on Tuesday night at his Bay-bridge residence, Yenezue-gene, Yenagoa.

A member of his community who confirmed the incident refused to speak, promising to give further details after a meeting of the family of the deseaced is concluded later on Wednesday.

Blueprint gathered that shortly after Frank-Oputu’s wife who is a policewoman left for night duty, he was left alone at home.

According to an witnessed, the deceased then opened the windows in the house, a space through which the assailants shot him in his sleep.

The deceased had vehemently condemned the attack of a State High Court where the presiding Judge, Justice Nayai Aganaba, was stoned with plastic bottles by the hoodlums, an incident Frank-Oputu vowed to follow up to a logical conclusion before his untimely death.

