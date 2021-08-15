Gunmen attack Abuja community, kidnap 4 herders, scores injured

Gunmen have attacked a Fulani settlement in Dogon-Ruwa community, Kwali area council of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Abuja, kidnapped four herders while others were seriously injured.

It was gathered that the incident occurred in the early hours of Sunday when the attackers invaded the area with AK-47 rifles, shooting sporadically before whisking the victims to an unknown destination.

The Public Relation Officer, Ardo of Fulani of Gwomani chiefdom, Malam Haruna Gambo, confirmed the incident to newsmen on Sunday evening.

According to him, one of the victims was abandoned on the roadside after the kidnappers discovered he was seriously injured.

However, when contacted the FCT Police Public Relations Officer, ASP Maryam Yusuf said she was yet to receive the report.

“Please, no incident of that sort was reported as at 1500hrs today,” she said.