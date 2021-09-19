Gunmen attack church, kill 1, abduct 3 others in Kogi



Barely one week after gunmen attacked custodial centre in Kabba where a soldier and a policeman were killed and over two hundred inmates were set free, another gunmen on Sunday morning attacked ECWA Church in Okedayo along Kabba – Okene road in Kogi state.



The attackers according to source stormed the Church in the morning when Church service has commenced and started shooting where a member of the church was killed and three others including the pastor of the church were also abducted by the gunmen.



The Police Public Relation Officer of Kogi State Police command DSP William Ayah in a conversation with our correspondent via telephone call , confirmed the incident , but said the gunmen attacked the Church in the morning during a congregation prayers, shooting sporadically.



Ayah added that a stray bullet hit one of the church members but did not died and he was rushed to the hospital in Kabba town for medical attention.



He stated that two of the church members were whisk away by the attackers and assured that the command will not relent in its effort to ensure that the perpetrators were apprehended and the abductees are rescue.



He appealed to the general public to furnished the police with useful information that will lead to the arrest of the gunmen.