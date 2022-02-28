Gunmen attack Ekiti monarch 

A first class traditional ruler in Ekiti state, the Attah of Ayede-Ekiti, Oba Adeleye Orisagbemi, reportedly escaped death weekend when he was attacked by unknown gunmen.

The incident, according to witnesses occurred Sunday between Isan and Ayede-Ekiti around 9pm when the monarch was said to be returning from a meeting.

The bandits, according to witnesses, attempted to kidnap the traditional ruler but met resistance which led to the monarch being shot at several times.

As at the time of this report, he is receiving treatment at an undisclosed hospital.

Efforts to speak with him, has been unsuccessful but when contacted,the Spokesperson for Ekiti State Police Command, ASP Sunday Abutu confirmed the incident.

Abutu however said the monarch was coming from Ijero-Ekiti when the incident occurred as against speculations in some quarters that he was returning from Isan-Ekiti.

Abutu said efforts were on top gear to track down the perpetrators while he confirmed that the monarch was responding to treatment.