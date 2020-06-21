Gunmen attack FCT community, kill 3



Officers of the FCT Police Command are on the heels of gunmen who attacked Yambabu Community in Kwali area council on Saturday.

A press statement by the Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), DSP Anjugiri Manzah, Sunday in Abuja, said: “The FCT Police Command has launched on operation to rescue so.e person s who were abducted by unknown gunmen from Yambabu Community in Kwali Area Council on June 20, 2020, at about 10:30pm.”



Blueprint, however, gathered that the victims in the attack, which details was still sketchy at the time of filing the report, were killed by their kidnappers while one of the suspects was gunned down during an exchange of gun fire.

According to the spokesperson, “It is unfortunate that the three victims were killed by their abductors. However, one of the abductors was killed during an exchange of gun fire.”



Manzah, who said members of the community and its environs are enjoined to remain calm and supportive of the police in its efforts to secure the community and other parts of the FCT, said the command was on the trail of the assailants.

The Police PRO assured of the commitment of the command to the protection of lives and property the FCT.