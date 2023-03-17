Gunmen attack Oyo APC Governorship Candidate’s home, injure many

Masked gunmen numbering about 30, on Thursday night, attacked the family home of the Oyo state All Progressives Congress (APC) Governorship Candidate, Senator Teslim Folarin, in Oja’gbo area of Ibadan.

Eye witness account said the gunmen stormed the Oja’gbo Palace few minutes past 8:00pm in about 10 Toyota Hilux with covered plates leaving many injured.

The gunmen, who were said to have been shouting ‘where is Folarin, Iku lokan e, meaning: it is your turn to die in Yoruba, reportedly shot sporadic into the air and broke into the palace in search of Oloye.

Recounting the experience, the eye witness said, “we escaped death by whiskers but several of us sustained varying degrees of injuries as we scampered for safety.”

Another survivor said, “They dispersed hundreds of us who were waiting for Senator Folarin with gunshots. God saved our lives.”

Confirming on the attack, Governorship Candidate’s Media Aide, YSO Olaniyi, said, “At about 8:10pm on Thursday night, March 16th, a group of gunmen numbering about 30 driving in a motorcade of 10 vehicles, stormed the ancestral home of Senator Teslim Folarin with a mission to terminate his life.

“They thought Oloye Folarin would be there at that particular time to carry out the assassination. Senator Folarin was billed to have a family with his kinsmen at his Oja’gbo Palace last night but could not make it due to extended interactive session with Oyo state stakeholders at YES FM Media House.

“You know Oloye Folarin is Mogaji of his family compound, Ile Baale in Oja’gbo area of Ibadan and Asaaju Olubadan of Ibadanland. He had a scheduled meeting with his family members at his Palace but could not make it. “The gunmen thought Oloye would be at the meeting to carry out the assassination plan but thank God for his life.

“We have informed the security agencies to investigate the incident, promptly apprehend the sponsors and their agents and bring them to justice.”

