Gunmen attack police station, kill 3 in Kogi

Unknown gunmen numbering about six on Saturday attacked Ogaminana Police station in Adavi local government area of Kogi State, killing three policemen on duty.

A source in Ogaminana community told Blueprint that the attack took place around 2am on Saturday when they started hearing gun shots at the police station.

The source said the gunmen attacked the police station from different directions and succeeded in killing some policemen.

Confirming the incident, the state Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) William Aya in a statement said, “On Saturday, the command received report of the unfortunate incident at Adavi Police Division where some hoodlums attacked the station from the opposite direction shooting sporadically, but were repelled by the men on duty and operatives of the Quick Response Unit who were on special operations at the local government.”

According to him, the command lost three of its officers during the gun duel, while the hoodlums fled with gun shot wounds as they could not gain access to the station

He noted that the Commissioner of Police, Kogi state command, CP Edward Egbuka, has deployed team of tactical operatives to the area to restore normalcy as the hoodlum will be trailed with a view to apprehend and prosecute them.

The PPRO called on the people of Adavi and the adjoining communities to be on the lookout and report anybody seen with bullet wounds to the Police or any other security forces nearest to them.

