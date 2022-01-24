Gunmen behead Ebubeagu operative, communities protest killings

Gunmen have reportedly killed and beheaded a member of Ebubeagu security operative, Sunday Nwafor at Ekpelu in Ikwo local government area of Ebonyi state.

This is even as youth from Akaeze, in Ivo local government area protested the alleged murder of one Nnaogo Akpoke Anyim by some members of Ebubeagu security outfit in the area.

Anyim, who was alleged to be a notorious criminal in a video that went viral on social media on January 18, 2022 was reportedly tortured to death by members of the outfit.

In the Ekpelu incident, over five gunmen stormed the house of Sunday Nwafor while he was asleep in the night and shot him dead.

The gunmen dragged his body out of his room and cut of his head and took it away.

The state Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Loveth Odah confirmed the incident.

She said, “According to the DPO of Ikwo police division, some gunmen went to one Sunday Nwafor’s house. Sunday Nwafor is about 30 years old and a member of Ebubeagu security outfit, Ikwo local government area.

“The gunmen broke into his room while he was asleep and shot him dead. They dragged the body outside the room and beheaded him.

“According to the wife who spoke to policemen, before she heard a gunshot, she over-heard one of the hoodlums telling her husband that he left them in the bush and came back home to enjoy himself by collecting N30, 000 from government.

“Two of the suspects have been arrested. Investigation is ongoing. This act is barbaric and act of inhumanity. Why are we recording these things in Ikwo? This is coming barely two weeks after recording the other Ebubeagu incident that was also killed in this form and half burnt.”