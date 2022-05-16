Gunmen’ block Anambra/Enugu expressway’ as Police kill two enforcers of sit-at-home order

About seven gun-welding men, Monday, reportedly mounted guard along Enugu-Onistha expressway by Amansea, a bother town between Anambra state and Ugwuoba (Enugu state) in order to enforce the lingering sit-at-home order.

According to a motorcyclist who simply identified himself as Mr Uche, the gunmen who stationed at Amansea as at 8am stayed on the road for over three hours, checking, approving and disapproving some road users from accessing the route.

The motorcyclist who claimed that most of the people the gunmen allowed to drive through the road as at when he was at Amansea junction, were mostly those on essential duty like the sick, doctors and others.

He said, “There was this young man that was driving a sick woman. He came through Ugwuoba/Oji River axis and was driving to Awka when they accosted him… I saw when he pleaded that he was taking his sick mother to meet a doctor’s appointment. They looked into the car and confirm it before they allowed him to pass.”

The Anambra state Police command could not confirm the report as at press time.

However, the Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Tochukwu Ikenga, in a statement confirmed that the operatives neutralised two hoodlums who were enforcing sit-at-home order at Umunze, Orumba South Local Government Area.

“Operatives on crime prevention patrol in the early hours of today 16/5/2022 along Umunze, road, Orumba South LGA, engaged arm bearing gunmen allegedly enforcing sit–at–home in Anambra state. The operatives neutralised two of the miscreants and recovered a white Toyota Hiace bus with no registration number.

“The hoodlums forcefully collect motorbikes and tricycles, chase away the passengers and then set the motorcycle or tricycle ablaze. The Command operatives has intensified patrol within the state and the situation is being monitored,” Ikenga added.





