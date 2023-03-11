Gunmen invade Abuja estate, kidnap many

No fewer than nine persons including Pastor, wife and Children have been kidnapped by gunmen at the Grow Homes Estate along Kuchibiyi in the Kubwa area, a suburb of Abuja, Federal Capital Territory.

The gunmen numbering about 20 were said to have stormed the estate around 11:30 pm on Friday.

The FCT police spokesperson, Josephine Adeh, confirmed that the police and the estate security are combing the bushes in the area to ensure the victims are rescued.

“Upon receipt of the distress call, we immediately deployed our men to the scene. The suspects however abruptly suspended their operations and took some victims with them into the bush.

“Operatives of the Police and the estate security are still combing the bushes in the area to ensure they are rescued unhurt.”

She urged residents of the area not to panic, calling on them to help the police with credible information that could lead to the arrest of the assailants.

