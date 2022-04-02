Gunmen invade, bomb another Uzodinma Commissioner’s house

Gunmen Friday bombed the country home of the Commissioner for Labour and Productivity, Chief Ford Ozumba in Umuhu Okabia, Orsu local government area of Imo state.

Although no confirmation came from the police in the state as at the time of filing this report, Blueprint gathered that the one storey edifice was bombed with Improvised Explosive Device (IED).

The commissioner who confirmed this incident said he was informed by his relatives at home, and that he was in Owerri as at the time of the incident.

He further informed that no life was lost even though the house was razed.

Ozumba is the third commissioner under Governor Hope Uzodimma’s two years administration that has had this experience.

Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice, Barr C.O.C.Akolisa, and that of Information, Declan Emelumba, at various times had their country homes razed.