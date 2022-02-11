Gunmen invade Kaduna community, kidnap man, son

An elderly man, Malam Abubakar Garba Aliyu, and his son have been kidnapped by gunmen who invaded Layon Liman in Sabon Gari local government of Kaduna state.

This is as security agents a nursing mother and her child in Tudun Mun Tsira Village, Zangon Shanu Samaru also in Sabon Gari local government area.

Blueprint Weekend gathered that the gunmen stormed the community around 4am Friday and started shooting sporadically to scare people.

A resident of the community, who did not want his name in print, said the kidnappers went to the house of one Malam Idris, took his wife and the baby she was nursing away.

The gunmen were said to have gone to another apartment in nearby Hanyin Liman and taken one elderly man, Malam Abubakar Garba Aliyu, and his son who recently relocated to the area.

However, the operations of the gunmen were said to have been interrupted following the intervention of security agents after receiving a distress call from the community.

The security agents were said to have rescued the nursing mother and her child after engaging the hoodlums in a serious gun duel.

Two residents of the community reportedly sustained varying degrees of injury and were receiving treatment at an undisclosed hospital at the time of filing this report.