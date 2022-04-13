Gunmen invade mosque, kill Taraba monarch 

Armed persons, Monday, invaded a mosque at the Maisamari community in Sardauna local government area of Taraba state, killing its District Head, Abdulkadir Sufiyanu.

Residents said the assailants stormed the area around 8 pm after the breaking of the Ramadan fast and shot the traditional ruler dead while he was performing night prayers.

Maisamari is in the larger part of Mambilla Plateau, the site of controversial Nigeria’s $5.9 billion federal hydro-power project. The project has an estimated 3,050-megawatt generating capacity.

Residents of the area recounted the last moment of the traditional ruler on social media where about nine days ago, Safiyanu was filmed discussing boundary demarcation between the Sadauna council and neighbouring Gashaka with officials of the state government.

The police spokesperson in Taraba command, Usman Abdullahi, could not be immediately reached.

The attack in Maisamari town comes days after gunmen raided several villages in Gassol and Karim Lamido local government areas in the North-east region