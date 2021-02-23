Gunmen kidnap 24-yr-old farmer in Ibadan

A 24-year-old poultry farmer was Monday evening abducted on his father’s farm by unknown gunmen alleged to be suspected herders at Oke Odan, Olomo area of Apete community in Ibadan.

The 24- year -old farmer was said to be working on the farm with his father’s workers when the gunmen invaded the farm and kidnapped him at about 5pm .

On arriving the farm, the gunmen were said to be shooting sporadically thereby causing panic among the workers and others in the farm premises after which they were said to have asked for the farm owner.

Following the sporadic shootings, it was learnt that some of the workers at the farm fled for safety leaving the 24-year- old farmer with the gunmen.

Sources said the abduction of the farmer was reported to the Police with the Divisional Police Officer (DPO) at Apete division and other officers together with local vigilante men stormed the surroundings of Olomo community in search of the abductors and their victim.

As at the time of sending this story, men of the Oyo state Police command and the local vigilante are still searching for the kidnapped farmer.