Gunmen kidnap 24yr-old-farmer in Ibadan

A 24-year-old poultry farmer was on Monday evening abducted on his father’s farm by gunmen alleged to be suspected herders at Oke Odan, Olomo area of Apete community in Ibadan

The 24 year old farmer was said to be working on the farm with his father’s workers when the gunmen invaded the farm and kidnapped him at about 5pm.

On arriving the farm, the gunmen were said to be shooting sporadically thereby causing panic among the workers and others in the farm premises after which they asked for the owner of the farm.

Upon hearing the gun shots, it was learnt that some of the workers at the farm fled for safety leaving the 24-yea- old farmer with the gunmen.

Sources said the abduction of the farmer was reported to the police and the Divisional Police Officer (DPO) at Apete Division and other officers together with local vigilante men have the surroundings of Olomo community in search of the abductors and their victim.

As at the time of sending this story, men of the Oyo state Police Command and the local vigilantee are still searching for the kidnapped farmer.